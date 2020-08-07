County honors fallen deputy Garner

Subhead Franklin County honored a man Monday who gave his life in the service of its citizens. Franklin County Commissioners held a special recognition to honor Sheriff’s Deputy William “Bill” Garner, who was killed in the line of duty July 19.

Franklin County Commissioners (from left) Eddie Wester, Ryan Swails, Robert Franklin, Jason Macomson and Chairman Thomas Bridges present Jennifer Garner, widow of Deputy William “Bill” Garner, with a plaque containing a resolution in her husband’s honor. Deputy Garner was killed July 19 in the line of duty. (Photo by Scoggins)

