County honors fallen deputy Garner

Subhead
Franklin County honored a man Monday who gave his life in the service of its citizens. Franklin County Commissioners held a special recognition to honor Sheriff’s Deputy William “Bill” Garner, who was killed in the line of duty July 19.
-
Franklin County Commissioners (from left) Eddie Wester, Ryan Swails, Robert Franklin, Jason Macomson and Chairman Thomas Bridges present Jennifer Garner, widow of Deputy William “Bill” Garner, with a plaque containing a resolution in her husband’s honor. Deputy Garner was killed July 19 in the line of duty. (Photo by Scoggins)
CARNESVILLE – Franklin County honored a man Monday who gave his life in the service of its citizens.
Franklin County Commissioners held a special recognition to honor Sheriff’s Deputy William “Bill”…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.