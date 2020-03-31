Coronavirus cases rise in Franklin, surrounding counties

Body

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Franklin County grew to four on Monday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the county’s fourth confirmed case in its 7 p.m. update Monday.

Franklin County’s first case of the virus was reported on Thursday, with a second on Saturday and the third and fourth cases Monday.

The coronavirus has spread to all but 20 of Georgia 159 counties.

As of noon Tuesday, Georgia had 3,817 confirmed cases, with 108 deaths from the virus.

A total of 818 people were hospitalized.

The number of confirmed cases has increased as more tests have been given.

Georgia has tested more than 16,000 people for the virus.

Franklin County’s four cases matches the number of cases in Stephens County and Hart County. Madison County has had three cases, and one death, while Banks County has also had three.

Elbert County is one of the few counties in the state without a confirmed case.