Coronavirus cases jump in Franklin

As the number of cases of coronavirus trends downward statewide, Franklin County has seen a significant jump in its number of cases in the past couple of weeks.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that Franklin County has had a total of 104 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The number has more than doubled in the past two weeks and quadrupled in the last month.

As of May 1, Franklin County had 25 total cases. By May 20, that number was up to 44.

Since the 20th, the number has risen to 104.

“We have been testing more people, including those with or without symptoms,” Dave Palmer, a spokesperson for District 2 Public Health in Gainesville, said. “The virus is continuing to spread and some counties are seeing cases increase. However, the percentage of people testing positive is decreasing some.”

Drive-through testing at the Franklin County Health Department began May 5 for those with symptoms.

Two days later, the state announced that anyone could be tested regardless of symptoms.

A total of 566 people have been tested at the Franklin County Health Department since May 5, Palmer said, including 159 alone on Tuesday.

“This number does not include tests for Franklin County residents that are completed by other providers,” he said. “Also, the 407 specimen collections may include some residents from surrounding counties.”

Even with the 104 total confirmed cases, just nine of the Franklin County cases have led to a hospital stay for a patient, the state’s statistics show. Franklin County has had one confirmed death from the virus.

“Many people infected with COVID-19 have no symptoms, or mild to moderate symptoms, and do not require medical attention or hospitalization,” Palmer said. “We are hopeful that the mitigation steps, washing hands, social distancing and wearing face coverings, have protected people who are at more risk of serious illness by reducing the transmission of the virus.”

Palmer said there have been “a number of cases” associated with the New Beginnings group home in Franklin County.

“Our epidemiologist has been in contact with them and has shared guiddance from [the Centers for Diseasse Control] and Public Health has been assisting with getting staff and residents tested,” he said.

The test site at the health department is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested must make an appointment by calling the health department at 706-384-5575 or the District 2 Public Health call center at 770-531-5600.