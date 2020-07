Subhead Franklin County commissioners have moved their July 6 meeting to July 13 after an employee at their office in Carnesville tested positive for the coronavirus.

Franklin County commissioners have moved their July 6 meeting to July 13 after an employee at their office in Carnesville tested positive for the coronavirus.

