Commissioners to consider building inspections program

CARNESVILLE – Franklin County Commissioners are expected to consider a final vote Monday on a new local law to establish a building inspection program.

The new law will allow the county to enforce the Georgia State Standard Codes for construction and related services.

Franklin County Planning Director Scott DeLozier told commissioners last week that the ordinance includes nothing that is not already included in state law.

“This is not adding anything to whatever is required by law,” he said.

The county began discussing an inspection program early in 2019 and held public meetings to outline the program that were sparsely attended.

Commissioners never took final action last year.

The new program would mainly cover commercial and new residential construction.

Owners who are renovating their current homes would not require an inspection unless there is an addition built or if a system is changed, such as switching from window-unit air conditioners to central heat and air.

Agricultural buildings such a poultry houses will not require inspections except for setback requirements.

The county law establishes a fee schedule for the inspections as well, with fees based on the kind and cost of the work being done.

DeLozier told commissioners as an example that work valued at $50,000 would have a fee of $100.

An outside inspections company, Bureau Veritas, would be contracted by the county to perform the inspections.

Commissioner Ryan Swails said the idea behind the program is to stop those contractors who do subpar work and then leave homeowners with a bad house.

“We owe it to them to make sure they do it the right way,” he said.

Swails said that because Franklin County doesn’t currently have building inspections, some lenders require those building homes to buy warranties.

“There is an additional cost but a lot of that is already being paid and they’re not getting anything for it,” he said.

DeLozier said the program will also help the county do regular inspections to make sure that setbacks are followed. There have been instances, he said, where a new homeowner will build a house too close to neighboring property after the county signs off on an initial location that met setbacks.

Commissioner Eddie Wester said he is for the program but doesn’t want the county to enforce anything over what is mandated by the state.

Commissioner Jason Macomson said that he is for limited inspections but doesn’t want the county law to be overbearing. The county needs to keep everybody informed of what is required, he said.

DeLozier said he plans to hold a meeting with local builders and tradesmen July 30 at a time to be determined at the Carnesville Community Center to go over the program and all expectations. Those with questions may call DeLozier at 706-918-3122.

A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. prior to Monday’s regular commission meeting at 6 p.m.

To read the ordinance, click this link: https://www.franklincountycitizen.com/node/2473