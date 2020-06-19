Class of 2020 gets diplomas Saturday

Body

CARNESVILLE – Graduation for the Franklin County High School Class of 2020 will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. in Ed Bryant Stadium.

Due to social distancing rules and regulations, seniors will receive five tickets for family and friends.

The plan is to set up the stage for graduation on the school-side end zone, with seniors seated five-yards apart facing the stage.

Seniors will report directly to their seats. There will be no processional.

Diplomas will be picked up as seniors walk across the stage during graduation.

Pictures of individuals receiving their diplomas will be taken as the graduate is walking down the ramp. Orders for these pictures can be placed online through Strawbridge.

Family and friends of the graduates will not be allowed to go onto the field or in the gymnasium.

Due to current conditions, there will not be a graduation rehearsal.

Bleachers from the high school’s baseball and softball fields will be placed in a U-shape on the field for additional seating.

Anyone who ordered a diploma plaque can pick them up after the ceremony in the main concession stand behind the home bleachers.