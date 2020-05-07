Candidates for District 1 on the Franklin County Board of Commissioners present platforms

Body

Editor’s note: The Franklin County Citizen Leader presented each local candidate with a set of general questions ahead of the June 9 primary. Stories written from the answers provided will be published over the next few weeks ahead of the election.

Responsible growth a goal for Baker

CARNESVILLE – Sheila Baker is asking Franklin County voters to choose her for the District 1 seat on the board of commissioners because she will work for the benefit of all citizens.

“I will work … to encourage responsible care of our county’s growth into the future,” she said.

Baker has lived and worked in Franklin County since 1980. She has a son and daughter and seven grandchildren.

Baker has 10 years of experience in the jewelry manufacturing industry. She is a member of the Northeast Georgia Mineral Society and has served as both president and vice president.

Baker has been an owner operator in the trucking industry for six years.

She is the owner of Living Earth Farms LLC and has been a natural and sustainable farmer, growing fruits and vegetables, for 40 years.

Additionally, she raises honey bees and chickens to sell honey and eggs at local markets.

She has transported the county’s children as a bus driver for the last 21 years.

Baker advocates a measured, organized approach to the issues facing the county.

“I believe in gathering all information about a project and evaluating the pros and cons to any decision and then take the action to move forward for the benefit of all,” she said.

That approach includes expansion of county infrastructure.

“I would like to see a more balanced and organized approach to the building of the county’s infrastructure,” Baker said.

The county also needs to review its ordinances and update them as needed “to benefit the needs of the county’s residents and businesses,” she said.

Baker said the biggest challenge the county will be preparing the county to face “the encroachment of Atlanta.”

To meet that challenge, Franklin County will need to keep “our agribusiness strong” and “ our schools at high standards” while “building the infrastructure needed to support industry.”

Incumbent Franklin familiar with issues

CARNESVILLE – Robert Franklin brings years of experience as a Franklin County commissioner to the race for the District 1 seat.

Franklin is running for his third consecutive term on the board. He has 11 1/2 years of experience spread over two separate terms and is a certified commissioner through the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.

“I am very familiar with the issues that affect Franklin County,” he said.

Franklin has lived in Franklin County for 51 1/2 years. He and his wife of 52 years, Nancy Gorman Franklin, live in Red Hill and have four sons, Kenny, Tommy, Jay and Robert Franklin.

The Franklins have been members of Carnesville Church of God for 38 years.

Franklin is active in the church, serving on the deacons board and as choir director for 38 years.

The biggest challenge currently facing the county is the Georgia Renewable Power plant north of Carnesville, which has drawn complaints about noise and pollution from neighbors.

“We are working towards getting them to not burn cross ties,” Franklin said.

The incumbent said he wants the county to continue work on a county-wide water system and on paving dirt roads.

The county also needs to work hard to help keep taxes down, Franklin said.

The road system needs other improvements too, he said, including better road striping on all roads in the county.

“More visible lines would mean less accidents,” Franklin said.

“I would greatly appreciate your support and vote on June 9th,” he said. “Thank you for your continued support.”

Warwick offers work ethic, moral fiber

MARTIN – Candidate Doris Warwick feels she has several traits that would serve Franklin County well if she is elected to the District 1 seat on the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.

“I bring dedication, determination, strong moral fiber, good work ethic and time to dedicate towards doing the job well,” she said.

Warwick is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has been married to Christopher D. Warwick, a U.S. Navy veteran, for 40 years.

The couple moved to Franklin County in 2015 after retiring and moving from Laurel, Md. They currently operate a blueberry farm.

Warwick has a doctor of Christian theology degree from the International Miracle Institute.

She served as co-pastor with her husband at the Gospel Service in the United Kingdom in 1998 and ran the drug-rehab ministry at Odenton Church of God in Maryland in 1999.

She has also worked as a security guard for various companies and at a BASF chemical plant.

The couple has two children, Corban Warwick, who lives and works in South Carolina and Charissa Warwick, who served in the U.S. Army for nine years and completed three tours of duty in Iraq.

If elected, Warwick said would “like to see efforts to acquire funds from the state and federal level, rather than raise taxes for infrastructure from the pockets of our neighbors. In short, lets knock on the governments doors rather than our neighbors.”

Housing is a key issue not only now but for the future, she said.

“We have challenges with zoning for apartments and housing communities,” Warwick said. “More housing equals more revenue, more revenue means we won’t have to raise taxes. Growth is the future, remaining the same equals the slow death of small towns in our county. I believe that we can add some housing communities in Franklin County without losing our rural beauty and peace.”

Warwick listed several improvements she would like to see in Franklin County.

“I would like to see real connectivity between the cities of Franklin County in support of one another and good wholesome industry, as well as opportunities for expansion,” she said. “I’d like to see greater broadband connectivity and higher speeds for greater data throughout our state for both online businesses and residents. I want to see (in action) real time news in Georgia for Georgia.”

Voters should also know what Warwick stands for, she said.

“Lastly, we back the Blue, we support firefighters, we Support the church and the nuclear family, and Epstein didn’t kill himself,” she said.