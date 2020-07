Subhead Franklin County Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a building inspection program that has been in the works for more than two years.

Franklin County Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a building inspection program that has been in the works for more than two years.

CARNESVILLE – Franklin County Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a building inspection program that has been in the works for more than two years. The vote came after a final hearing that…