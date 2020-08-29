Arrests made, information sought on shooting in Lavonia

Body

LAVONIA – Three arrests have been made in connection with a shooting Wednesday on Pine Street.

Officers are also looking for others involved in the incident.

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Lavonia Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting on Pine Street Wednesday at 12:40 a.m.

The police department began the investigation and received assistance from the GBI and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office as the case progressed.

One man was shot, according to the press release. The incident began as an armed robbery.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center where he remains in serious condition. His identity has not been released by law enforcement.

Derion Joheim Morrison, 18, of Lavonia was charged with aggravated assault.

Haley Elizabeth Shaw, 17, and Hannah Ruth Shaw, 17, both of Canon, were charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault.

More arrests and additional charges are expected.

The police department also issued BOLOs (be on the lookout) for Mario Curtis Walker, 22, and Justice Princeton Cassagnol, 17, for the same incident.

The alert states that the men “are wanted in connection with an aggravated assault (with a handgun).”

The BOLOs with photos of the men are posted on the Lavonia Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lavonia Police Department at 706-356-4848, the GBI at 800-597-8477 or call 911.