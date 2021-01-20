Restauranteur turns historic building into attractive dining area

Subhead
A building that stood for more than 20 years as a memory of a cornerstone Royston business has been transformed into an attraction intended to help revive the city’s downtown.
The former McCall Jewelers building in downtown Royston is now known as “The Gem,” an outdoor dining area for The Old Corner Hardware Store. Owner Kelley Tamplin refurbished the building to include picnic tables for those wishing to eat outside and commissioned a mural by her son Reed as part of an effort to make Royston a destination place for young people and couples. For complete details, see our Business Honor Roll on Pages 5-8A. (Photo courtesy of Kelley Tamplin)
By Shane Scoggins
Publisher
