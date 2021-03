Subhead The Franklin County Planning Commission voted Thursday to recommend that county commissioners deny a request to rezone property and permit the new industry.

Opponents of a proposed Pilgrim’s Pride plant near Carnesville packed the Franklin County Justice Center Thursday to speak at a Planning Commission meeting. Members of the IBA (front row) also attended. (Photos by Scoggins)

CARNESVILLE – Despite a negative recommendation from the Franklin County Planning Commission, Pilgrim’s Pride plans to move ahead with its plans to gain permission to build a $70 million rendering…