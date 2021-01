Subhead A majority of the Franklin County Board of Education said Tuesday they wanted the school superintendent to pursue property between Highway 145 and Bryant Park Road in Franklin Springs for a new Royston Elementary School.

Three members of the Franklin County Board of Education spoke in favor Tuesday to ask School Superintendent Chris Forrer to pursue an option on property in Franklin Springs (outlined in blue) as the location for a new Royston Elementary School.

CARNESVILLE – It looks like Royston Elementary School may move to Franklin Springs. A majority of the Franklin County Board of Education said Tuesday they wanted the school superintendent to pursue…