Subhead A new Royston Elementary School in Franklin Springs is off the table. “We will not be putting the school in Franklin Springs,” Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer said Tuesday following a called meeting of the board of education.

A new Royston Elementary School in Franklin Springs is off the table.

CARNESVILLE – A new Royston Elementary School in Franklin Springs is off the table. “We will not be putting the school in Franklin Springs,” Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer said…