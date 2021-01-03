Boones share holiday tradition with neighbors

Subhead

It started with a piece here and there, but over the last 50 years, Glenda Boone has greatly expanded her Christmas decorations. “I’ve been doing this (decorating for Christmas) for 50 years,” Boone said. “It wasn’t very elaborate because when we first were married we didn’t have much. I bought our first nativity set in 1972. It’s made out of cornstalk. It’s one of my favorites.” Boone and her husband Jerry put that nativity and the rest of her collection on display during the holidays by hosting two open houses at their Lavonia home.