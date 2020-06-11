Recount in sheriff's race to be scheduled Friday

Body

CARNESVILLE – The Franklin County Board of Elections will decide Friday afternoon on the date and time for a recount of ballots in the race for sheriff.

Scott Andrews formally requested a recount Wednesday after losing by just 26 votes to incumbent Sheriff Stevie Thomas in the Republican primary election Tuesday.

Thomas garnered 2,874 votes in the primary to Andrews’ 2,848, a difference of less than half of one percent.

The Board of Elections will meet Friday at 3 p.m. to formally certify the results of the election.

After that, state law allows candidates within one percent of a winning candidate to request a recount within two days of the vote being certified.

Rules adopted by the Georgia Board of Elections say that that the recount “shall be conducted by tabulating all ballots utilizing ballot scanners.”

Tuesday’s election was the first time the state has used a new voting system in which voters mark ballots on a touch-screen computer. The ballots are then printed out and scanned for the votes to count.

The scanners used in the recount must be tested prior to the recount to make sure they are working properly.

The rules spell out that the recount must be done publicly.

Review panels must be appointed and are required to check any ballots that are marked improperly, torn, bent or have other issues that keep the ballot from being scanned and counted. If needed, the panel will create a duplicate ballot that will be used to cast the vote.

“After all of the valid ballots to be included in the recount have been tabulated, the superintendent shall cause a printout to be made of the results and shall compare the results to the results previously obtained,” the rules state. “If upon completing the recount, it shall appear that the original vote count for the recounted contest was incorrect, such returns and all papers being prepared by the superintendent shall be corrected accordingly.”

A total of 5,722 votes were counted in the sheriff’s race. Another 91 ballots cast in the Republican primary did not include a vote in the sheriff’s race.