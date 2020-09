Subhead Lavonia Fire Chief Scott O’Barr has retired from the department. O’Barr informed the Lavonia City Council of his retirement Sept. 8, saying he knew it was short notice.

Former Lavonia Fire Chiefs gathered Tuesday to honor the retiring Scott O'Barr. Pictured are (from left) O’Barr, Bob White, Jones Beasley, Mike O’Barr and Tommy Cole. (Photo by Scoggins)

