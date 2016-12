Inside this week's issue is the annual Franklin County Christmas section, which includes letters to Santa from local second graders and photos from all of the Christmas events in Franklin County this year.

http://etypeservices.com/PublisherMailRedirection.aspx?PublicationID=LcyvCqvKXEQ=&ReturnURL=http://etypeservices.com/SWF/LocalUser/Franklinco1//Magazine109334/Full/index.aspx?II=109334